Azerbaijan’s non-oil export value exceeds $1B

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In January-September 2017, Azerbaijan’s non-oil export value amounted to $1.07 billion, Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, said.

He was speaking at an event in the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (ASUE), according to a message of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

“In the first nine months of 2017, the non-oil sector grew 2.5 percent, non-oil industry - 3.1 percent, agriculture - 2.8 percent, trade turnover – 7 percent,” said Gasimli.

He added that economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, the created industrial, agricultural and technological parks point to the non-oil sector’s boom the next year.

“Commercial banks are also expanding their participation in lending to the real sector of the economy,” Gasimli said. “A state investment program will also support economic development and a rapid development of the non-oil sector will be ensured in 2018.”