Azerbaijan informs European Commission on formation of digital economy in country

2017-10-10 20:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has submitted the results of work held within the country’s coordinated “ICT Innovation & Startup Ecosystems” direction to the European Commission, a source in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend Oct. 10.

The report of Azerbaijan was submitted by the country’s Deputy Minister of Transport of Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade within the framework of the second meeting of ministers for digital economy issues, which took place last week in Estonia within the EU’s Eastern Partnership program.

Following the meeting of the ministers, the Declaration on the Digital Economy was adopted, which indicates the main work in the digital economy’s development jointly with the Eastern Partnership countries until 2020.

The projects presented by Azerbaijan are leading among the projects selected according to the requirements of the ICT Innovate concept. Innovative centers and communication agencies of the Eastern Partnership countries have already agreed on the inclusion of issues of eligibility for participation in the EU grant competitions and start-up conference conducted by the EU.

The ICT Innovate concept is a working group which brings together technological parks, innovation centers and start-up communities from different countries. The working group is headed by Azerbaijan.