1 killed 19 passengers rescued in Nigeria boat mishap

2017-10-11 02:25 | www.trend.az | 0

One passenger has been confirmed dead and 19 others rescued following a boat mishap in Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The passenger boat, operated by a local firm SEALINK, was traveling from Ikorodu, a city located along the Lagos lagoon, to a place called CMS on the Lagos Island.

Head of the Lagos State Waterways Authority Oluwadamilola Emmanuel told reporters the incident occurred in Oworonshoki end of Third Mainland Bridge, the longest bridge in Nigeria.

According to Emmanuel, an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap, though preliminary reports indicated the boat hit a submerged object.

He said the submerged SEALINK Boat has been salvaged and towed to a secure location off the waterways.