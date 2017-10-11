“Melody of the Stone” International Sculpture Symposium returns to Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

The “Melody of the Stone” 2nd International Sculpture Symposium was held in Baku, with organizational support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation from October 1 to 10.

Twenty sculptors from Azerbaijan, Ukraine, New Zeeland, Turkey, Iran, Tunisia, Jordan, Spain, Serbia, the Great Britain, Russia and China participated in the event.

The participants created works in various themes, using natural stones, in the open air. The works were exhibited in the State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve "Gala".

The Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, familiarized with the works created by the symposium participants and acquainted with the process of creation.

The artists expressed gratitude for the organization of the symposium, the opportunity to show their skills and share their experience with colleagues, especially stressing that the natural stones of Azerbaijan are very suitable for creating works of art.

An original approach, creativity of thinking and skill of experienced and young artists were embodied in amazing works of art, each of which was unique - Mikhailo Levchenko "Dreaming of Nature" (Ukraine), Hazem Nemravi "Nameless" (Jordan), Hussein Ali Jabbar " Building "(Great Britain), Mohammed Bouaziz "Spatial depth" (Tunisia), Ramon Conde "Eternity" (Spain), Nesreen Karadjan "Home"(Turkey), Li Yang "Caspian Sea" (China), Yuri Tkachenko " Family Melody " (Russia), Renate Verbrudzh "Connection with Baku" (But (Serbia), Morteza Shebani "The Sanctuary" (Iran), Aydin Bagirov "Hybrid", Mamed Rashidov "Cyclops" and "Pandora's Box", Butunai Hagverdiev "Wave", Ilgar Aghashov "The Call" ancestors ", Orhan Nabizadeh" Khazri-Gilavar ", Suleiman Rustamov" Space fish ", Kyanan Aliev" Solar energy ", Fidan Akhundova" Doubts ", Fakhraddin Rzayev" The origin of thought "(Azerbaijan).

Sculpture is one of the oldest and most classical forms of art, deeply rooted in history of Azerbaijan.

Back in the ancient times, various natural stones with distinct features and colors used to be mined in Azerbaijan. Plastic features of Absheron’s limestone, Garabagh’s river-stone and black marble, Shamkir’s yellowish-white sandstone define uniqueness of the local sculpture and its decorative patterns.

First “Melody of the Stone” International Sculpture Symposium took place in 2016, and 14 sculptors from 10 countries had participated in the event. The works created in the framework of the first symposium is currently being displayed in the park complex “I Love” in Khatai district of Baku.