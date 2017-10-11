Italian court confirms validity of TAP construction in Puglia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italian Constitutional Court has confirmed the validity of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in the country’s Puglia region, according to the message released by the court.

Italian Constitutional Court has ruled that the appeal of Puglia region against the authorization procedure for construction of TAP pipeline is inadmissible.

In accordance with this decision, the validity of authorizing the pipeline’s construction is confirmed, said the message.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

