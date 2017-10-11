PACE to discuss two reports on Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Trend:

Two reports on Azerbaijan will be discussed by delegates of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) during the autumn session on October 11.

The first reported is related to the functioning of the democratic institutions, the second is related to human rights, a message on the PSACE website reads.

PACE autumn session kicked off on October 9. The president of the Assembly was elected on the second day of the session after Pedro Agramunt resigned. Stella Kyriakides was elected following the round .