India plans to create gas trading exchange

2017-10-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

India plans to continue to increase gas consumption and can create a gas trading exchange to ensure gas sale directly from producers to consumers in the country, said Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Indian energy forum, RIA Novosti reported.

The minister noted that there will be created a pool consisting of local and foreign suppliers with which the consumer companies will make deals.

This will be another great reform in gas industry, said the Pradhan.



Further, the minister pointed out that currently, gas accounts for 6-7 percent of India’s total energy consumption. Although the country plans to increase the consumption of renewable energy source, gas will remain an integral part of India’s energy basket, added Pradhan.

