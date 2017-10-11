AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Azerbaijani currency rates for October 11 (UPDATE)

2017-10-11 10:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 9:44)

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Oct. 11 was set at 1.7003 manats and 2.0087 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Oct. 11, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7003

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0087

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3232

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0977

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8635

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5348

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4629

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1244

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1495

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0776

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2701

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2583

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2699

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6862

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2179

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.026

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2435

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0126

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0045

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2109

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7424

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4865

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3592

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6273

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0051

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0248

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1127

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4033

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0904

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0969

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0965

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2141

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0211

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4676

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0293

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2532

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4534

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 SDR

2.401

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4588

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0561

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1933

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4859

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.064

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5118

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.2035

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2195.7674

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

29.0751

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1572.7775

Palladium (1 ounce)

1 XPD

1601.6826

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər