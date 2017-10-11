Turkmen reps appointed to int'l finance institutions

2017-10-11 11:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a number of decrees concerning the country’s representative offices in international financial institutions.

Under the signed documents, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Ezizgeldi Annamuhammedov has been appointed deputy managing director for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from Turkmenistan.

The country’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Batyr Bazarov, has been appointed national coordinator for international technical assistance of the European Union from the Government of Turkmenistan and as the Director of the World Bank from Turkmenistan.