Azerbaijan may increase import duties on cars

2017-10-11 11:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee may consider increasing duties on car imports, said Aydin Aliyev, the chairman of the committee.

He told reporters that this will be possible after commissioning of a joint Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant.

“It’s too early to think about raising import duties on cars,” Aliyev said on Oct. 11. “In recent years, import of cars to Azerbaijan has significantly decreased. In order to think about increasing import duties, it is necessary that the car plant in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala district becomes fully operational. Only after that we will analyze whether import of cars hinders the domestic production.”

Story still developing