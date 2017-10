Germany invests $460M in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector

2017-10-11 11:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Germany's direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $460 million, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said at the Azerbaijan-Germany business forum in Baku Oct. 11.

He added that all those investments were made in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Babayev said that Azerbaijan's direct investments in Germany amounted to $120 million.