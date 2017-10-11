Turkmen president talks strategic partnership with China

2017-10-11 11:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

China is one of Turkmenistan’s most important strategic partners, the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his appeal to participants of a two-day Chinese-Turkmen joint scientific and innovation forum that opened in Ashgabat Oct. 11.

“Considering new realities of global development, national interests and priorities of social and economic growth of the two countries, the Turkmen-Chinese dialogue will actively continue in the political, economic, energy, agricultural, transport and communication, as well as other spheres,” the Turkmen president noted.

He added that Turkmenistan supports joint initiatives to develop best practices and new knowledge in the field of innovations, including training of highly qualified personnel, and expresses interest in expansion of cooperation in this direction.

The goal of Turkmenistan and China is to direct their economic, cultural and natural potential to ensure the interests of the two peoples, universal progress, peace and prosperity.

China has been Turkmenistan’s biggest trade partner over the past five years.

As of 2016, about 40 enterprises operated in Turkmenistan with the participation of Chinese capital and nearly 70 investment projects worth more than $4 billion and 2.3 billion Chinese yuans were registered.

Companies from China are represented in the oil and gas, telecommunications spheres, transportation, agriculture, textile, chemical and food industries, healthcare and construction.