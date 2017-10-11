Azerbaijan may change excise tax on imported cigarettes, alcohol

2017-10-11 11:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani government is discussing changes in excise tax rates for imported products, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the country’s State Customs Committee, told reporters in Baku Oct. 11.

“As you know, at present, excise tax rate in Azerbaijan is quite low,” Aliyev said. “In addition, tobacco and alcohol, which are subject to excise tax, are not essential goods. We should first think about the health of the population. In addition, today in Azerbaijan there are enough companies producing tobacco and alcohol products.”

He added that changes envisage increasing excise tax rates on imported tobacco and alcohol products.

At present, the excise tax rate on malt beer imported to Azerbaijan is 1 manat per liter; wines from fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must – 2 manats per liter; sparkling wines - 2.5 manats per liter; whiskey, vodka, liqueur, rum and other alcoholic beverages - 6 manats per liter.

The excise tax rate on imported cigarettes, cigarillos is 4 manats per 1,000 pieces; cigars - 10 manats per 1,000 pieces.