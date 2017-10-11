Reason for butter price rise in Azerbaijan explained

2017-10-11 11:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Today’s reality is that butter becomes more expensive on global stock exchanges, which is the main factor affecting the price of butter imported to Azerbaijan, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the country’s State Customs Committee, told reporters in Baku Oct. 11.

“The main supplier of butter to Azerbaijan is New Zealand, where prices continue to grow,” Aliyev said. “We only deal with customs clearance of imported and exported products.”

Story still developing