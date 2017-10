President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Sochi (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sochi on Oct. 11 to attend a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

At the Sochi International Airport, the President was welcomed by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev, Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov and other officials.

