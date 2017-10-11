Baku to host biggest oil refining and petrochemistry conference in Central Asia

2017-10-11 12:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

The heads of the biggest oil and gas companies, oil refineries and petrochemical plants of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as foreign partners representing world engineering and technology companies, will meet in Baku.

Azerbaijan's capital will be hosting the fourth international conference entitled "Oil refining and petrochemistry of the Caspian Sea and Central Asia".

The conference will last from November 28-30 at the Four Seasons Hotel with official support of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and KAZENERGY Association.

As part of the conference supported by SOCAR, a technical visit will be made to one of the biggest oil refineries in the region - Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, as well as petrochemical plants of Azerikimya Production Union and SOCAR Polymer complex which is under construction in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city.

Earlier, SOCAR representatives stated that the current projects of modernization and reconstruction of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery and Azerikimya’s plants are estimated at $1.8 billion.

SOCAR specialists will provide detailed information about the implementation of current and further development projects as part of the technical session in Sumgait on November 30.

Farid Jafarov, head of the project for the construction of the SOCAR GPC unique petrochemical complex, will also share the latest information on the work and technological needs of the project with the participants.

A big Kazakh delegation, which this year will be led by Daniyar Tiesov, senior vice president for oil and gas refining at KazMunayGas company and Magzum Mirzagaliyev, deputy minister of energy, will also attend the conference.

Galymzhan Amanturlin, director general of the Atyrau oil refinery, Shukhrat Danbai, director general of Pavlodar petrochemical plant and Gabit Zakarya, chairman of the board of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. will lead the delegations from the main market-forming companies of the republic.

The specialists from neighboring Central Asian countries, including heads of such companies as Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, Uzbekneftegaz national holding company, Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC and others will attend the conference.

The Global Business Club international company will organize the conference. Trend Agency will render information support for the conference.

Official website of the conference: www.downstreamca.com/ru