Myasnikovich: Belarus seeks to expand investment cooperation with Azerbaijan

2017-10-11 13:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Belarus is interested in the development of investment cooperation with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he met with Chairman of the Milli Mejlis Oktay Asadov in Minsk on 11 October, BelTA has learned.

In Belarus there are 58 resident companies with Azerbaijani participation. Belarus, in turn, has about 70 missions of various forms of ownership in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijani investment are present in Belarus, but I think they could be larger,” the speaker said. “We could significantly intensify the cooperation in this avenue,” he added. Mikhail Myasnikovich said that the potential of the two states is much larger and invited the parliaments to work on the ways to utilize it more fully. Speaking about industrial cooperation, the Chairman of the Council of Republic noted that the two countries are creating a comfortable environment for its development.

He cited the example of Ganja Auto Plant. Over 10 years the Belarusian has exported components for the production of tractors, trucks and utility vehicles worth about $400 million. The factory has produced about 10,000 BELARUS tractors and 3,800 trucks. Mikhail Myasnikovich welcomed the fact that German companies have been involved in the production of utility vehicles.

The speaker invited Oktay Asadov to discuss the prospects for the joint promotion of Belarus and Azerbaijan industrial goods to the markets of third countries - Iran, Turkey and other countries. The sides also discussed the development of ties between parliaments and regions of the two countries, the scientific and technical collaboration.

Describing the cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan as a whole, Mikhail Myasnikovich said that it is strategic in nature, including thanks to the trust-based relations between the two heads of state. The countries maintain an active and open political dialogue.

Chairman of the Milli Mejlis Oktay Asadov also gave a positive assessment of bilateral relations. “There are no barriers, either political or economic ones, between Azerbaijan and Belarus. We always support each other,” Oktay Asadov stressed.