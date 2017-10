Germany’s Commerzbank appoints new representative to Azerbaijan

2017-10-11 13:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Evgeniy Epifanov was appointed as the new representative of the German Commerzbank in Azerbaijan.

Epifanov himself made the announcement addressing an Azerbaijani-German business forum in Baku Oct. 11, and said he took up duties in October.

Story still developing