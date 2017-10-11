Azerbaijan’s regions get 1.7B AZN in investments – official

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Some 1.7 billion manats have been invested in the regions of Azerbaijan as part of the mechanism to encourage investments, said Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev.

He made the remarks at an Azerbaijani-German business forum in Baku Oct. 11.

Investment promotion documents exempt entrepreneurs from paying taxes on land and property for seven years, and also allow paying only half of the income tax and profit tax during this period.

The equipment imported during implementation of projects by the companies which get investment promotion documents are exempted from VAT and customs duties.

