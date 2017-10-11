Export of Azerbaijan’s fruit & vegetable products up

2017-10-11 13:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s export of fruit and vegetable products increased 63 percent in terms of volume in January-September 2017 as compared to the same period 2016, said Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev.

Aliyev made the remarks addressing an Azerbaijani-German business forum in Baku Oct. 11.

He noted that during the period, export of plastics and products made from plastics increased, while export of alcoholic drinks rose by 25 percent in terms of volume.

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade decreased 9.24 percent in January-August 2017 as compared to the same period 2016, and totaled $12.52 billion.

The positive balance of trade turnover in the reporting period was $1.92 billion, 7.7 times more than in the same period 2016.