Number of companies in ‘green corridor’ on Azerbaijani border soars

2017-10-11 14:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The number of companies that were granted access to the ‘green corridor’ for transportation of goods and vehicles reached 23, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev told reporters in Baku.

He expressed confidence that their number will grow in the future.

“I am glad to note that no violations by these companies have been registered to date,” he added.

Nine companies joined the ‘green corridor’ by late 2016.

The ‘green corridor’ allows simplified transportation of goods and vehicles through the Azerbaijani border.