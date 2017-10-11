President: Rwanda interested in co-op with Azerbaijan

Rwanda is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in economic, humanitarian, transport and communication spheres, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said.

President Kagame made the remarks at the meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ethiopia Elman Abdullayev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 11.

According to the message, at the meeting, Abdullayev presented his credentials to President Kagame.

During the meeting, Abdullayev extended Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and best wishes to President Kagame and stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Rwanda both on bilateral basis and as part of international organizations.

In his turn, President Kagame asked to convey his greetings and best wishes to President Aliyev, stressing that Rwanda is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the economic, humanitarian, transport and communication spheres.

Rwanda’s president stressed that Azerbaijan’s rapid development impressed him greatly and wished the ambassador success in his forthcoming activity.