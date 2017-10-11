Reason for butter price rise in Azerbaijan explained (UPDATE)

2017-10-11 15:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 11:32)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Today’s reality is that butter becomes more expensive on global stock exchanges, which is the main factor affecting the price of butter imported to Azerbaijan, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the country’s State Customs Committee, told reporters in Baku Oct. 11.

“The main supplier of butter to Azerbaijan is New Zealand, where prices continue to grow,” Aliyev said. “We only deal with customs clearance of imported and exported products.”

Earlier, butter importers jointly appealed to consumers and noted that the cost of butter in New Zealand, from where it is imported into Azerbaijan, more than doubled in September 2017 compared to January 2016.

“This is a 85 percent growth compared to September last year and a 30 percent growth since early 2017,” the butter importers said in their joint appeal. “Currently, the cost of 1 ton of butter is $6,100-$6,200, and the price continues to grow.”

The butter currently on sale in Azerbaijan was imported when the cost of a ton of butter was $5,200-$5,450, according to the appeal.