Sochi hosts meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

2017-10-11 15:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) kicked off in Sochi on October 11.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered an opening speech at the event, RT reported.

The heads of state are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of further development of cooperation in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian fields, as well as other key areas of the Commonwealth's activities.

The enlarged session will discuss important issues concerning further cooperation in the economy, cultural and humanitarian fields, defense policy, external border protection, counter-terrorism, and a number of projects aimed at adapting the Commonwealth to new realities.