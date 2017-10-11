Int’l experts monitor mobile service quality in Azerbaijan

2017-10-11 15:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

P3 communications, the leading international consulting, engineering and testing services company, has conducted monitoring of the quality of communication and data transmission services of Bakcell LLC (Azerbaijan’s mobile operator), Bakcell Chief Executive Officer Nikolai Beckers said at a press conference in Baku Oct. 11.

The testing was carried out in August this year throughout Azerbaijan, including settlements and major highways, he said.

Basically (by 55 percent) monitoring covered such cities as Baku, Ganja, Shaki, Shirvan, Guba, Mingachevir, Sumgait, etc. The testing was also conducted in smaller cities: Khirdalan, Gabala, Khachmaz, Lankaran.

This year, Bakcell focused on the development of the 3G network, Beckers noted.

In parallel, the work was carried out to increase the number of LTE stations (currently their number is 1,000), he said, adding that today, the LTE network covers Baku and Ganja.

Bakcell is now preparing an investment plan for 2018, and the development of the LTE network and broadband Internet access services will be among the priority areas, he said.

The plan will be presented to shareholders in the near future, he added.

As a result of the testing, Bakcell received the highest rating in Azerbaijan in terms of overall network performance.