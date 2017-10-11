Germany invests $460M in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector (UPDATE)

2017-10-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Germany's direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $460 million, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said at the Azerbaijan-Germany business forum in Baku Oct. 11.

He added that all those investments were made in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Babayev said that Azerbaijan's direct investments in Germany amounted to $120 million.

"The amount of Germany’s investments testifies interest in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector,” he said. “Of course, these figures do not reflect all the potential existing between our countries, but I think that the development of trade turnover between our countries will have a positive impact on investments.”

“The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany has exceeded $500 million," Babayev said, adding that currently, 200 companies with German capital operate in Azerbaijan.