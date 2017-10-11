Iran's private sector invests in Kazakh meat industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Iranian businessmen are ready to open non-waste meat processing plant in Eastern Kazakhstan, the local officials said in a message.

The plant will function on the territory of the industrial zone in Semey region. It is expected to process small and large cattle meat, as well as produce canned meat and sausage products.

The head of the region Danial Akhmetov stressed that all the necessary infrastructure will be provided for the Iranian partners.

"Questions of supplying the plant with raw materials are currently being discussed. The Iranians also expressed willingness to equip their own feeding grounds," he said.

The investment contract is planned to be signed by the end of October and then the work on issues related to the allocation of land will be completed. The project will be approved in the beginning of 2018.