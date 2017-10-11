After withdrawing troops from Azerbaijani lands, Armenia to have prospects for development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The reality is that the development of the region and all implemented projects are possible only through and with the support of Azerbaijan, said member of the Azerbaijani parliament Bakhtiyar Aliyev.

He made the remarks commenting on the statements of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev noted that the prospects for the existence and development of Armenia as a state depend on relations with Azerbaijan.

The sooner Armenia realizes this and withdraws occupation forces from the Azerbaijani territories, the more prospects will be opened for its further development, added the MP.

He stressed that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity.

“The April battles demonstrated that Azerbaijan is able to respond to the aggression of Armenia and to liberate its lands from the Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan openly expressed its position, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said Aliyev.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.