Forecast for Azerbaijani state budget’s customs revenues to be exceeded in 2017

2017-10-11 15:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan intends to overfulfill the forecast on revenues to the state budget, the Committee’s Chairman Aydin Aliyev told reporters in Baku Oct. 11.

“Last year, we exceeded our forecast for customs revenues. As for the current year, growth by 17.5 percent is observed regarding the revenues,” noted Aliyev.

According to the Committee’s report, customs authorities transferred more than 1.95 billion manats to the state budget in January-September 2017 that is 18 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

Meanwhile, transfers exceeded 243 million manats in September. Last month, revenues from customs duties amounted to almost 56.2 million manats, revenues from VAT – 176.3 million manats, revenues from excise duty – 7.8 million manats, revenues from highway use tax – 3.4 million manats.

Revenues from customs duties decreased by 1.4 percent, revenues from VAT rose by almost 10 percent, revenues from excise duty decreased by 1.9 percent, and revenues from highway use tax increased by 41.7 percent as compared to September 2016.

The forecast for customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.205 billion manats for 2017.

(1.7003 manats = $1 on Oct. 11)