Issuance of new IDs to help develop Azerbaijan’s e-commerce

2017-10-11 15:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Issuance of new-generation identity cards to Azerbaijani citizens starting from 2018, wide application of mobile e-signatures and mobile government will contribute to the development of electronic commerce in Azerbaijan, the country’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies said in a message Oct. 11.

Azerbaijan’s experience in the sphere of e-signature application was presented during the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in Geneva, reads the message.

It was earlier reported that a certification center for issuing new-generation ID cards had been created in Azerbaijan. The center will deal with integration of e-signatures in ID’s chips.

The center is expected to start operating in December 2017 and issuing IDs to citizens from Jan. 1, 2018.