Customs declaration of goods cheaper in Azerbaijan than in other countries

2017-10-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The cost of customs declaration services in Azerbaijan is one of the lowest in the world, said Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev addressing an Azerbaijani-German business forum in Baku Oct. 11.

“If we compare with the EurAsEC (Eurasian Economic Community) – from Kazakhstan to Belarus, the cost of accepting documents for customs declaration is $85, while in Azerbaijan the cost of electronic declaration is 30 manats,” noted Aliyev.

He also expressed satisfaction with the fact that Azerbaijan has completely switched to electronic declaration.

Azerbaijan switched to electronic declaration of goods and vehicles on May 4, 2016.