MP: Azerbaijan achieved economic development thanks to successful policy

2017-10-11 16:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The speech of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future, is important from the point of view of assessing the realities of the period, Tahir Rzayev, member of the Azerbaijani parliament, told Trend Oct. 11.

This speech shows that the fulfillment of the tasks is in the focus of the close attention of the head of state, he said.

Rzayev noted that speaking about the successful implementation of many projects, programs and road maps, the head of state gave important instructions.

The instructions that were given for the development of the non-oil sector, agriculture, the production of competitive products, the growth of exports, industrial production, employment, improvement of social well-being of people, as well as the tasks set once again demonstrated a firm commitment to the dynamic development of the economy, said the MP.

Rzayev said that Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy grew by 2.5 percent, non-oil industry – by 3.1 percent, agriculture – by 2.8 percent in nine months of 2017.

“The increase in foreign trade turnover by seven percent, and bringing the level of foreign currency reserves up to $42 billion should be regarded as the result of successful policy pursued by the head of state,” added the MP.