OIC urges to focus on girls’ education

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urges its member states to pay special attention to education of girls.

OIC member countries should contribute to girls' education to ensure that they are able to improve their social status and participate in the development of society in the future, reads an OIC message, received by Trend Oct. 11 on the International Day of the Girl Child.

“The OIC calls upon the international religious organizations, as well as civil society organizations, to conduct monitoring and analysis to identify problems faced by women and girls, especially in the zones of military conflicts.”