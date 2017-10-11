Revenues of Azerbaijani state budget to increase by nearly 20%

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget are forecasted to reach 20 billion manats in 2018, said Vusal Musayev, an expert of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Oct. 11.

He did not mention the volume of state budget expenditures forecasted for the next year.

According to Trend, the forecast for oil prices, taken into account in the state budget for 2018, is $45 per barrel.

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget were approved in the amount of 16.766 billion manats, expenses – 17.941 billion manats for 2017. Budget forecasts were formed on the basis of oil prices at $40 per barrel.

(1.7003 manats = $1 on Oct. 11)