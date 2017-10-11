KPMG preparing proposals on Azerbaijan’s Credit Guarantee Fund

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

KPMG Azerbaijan will present recommendations on operation of the Credit Guarantee Fund by the end of the week, Murat Karakas, the company’s managing partner, said at the Azerbaijan-Germany business forum in Baku Oct. 11.

“We prepared the latest recommendations and proposals on activities of the Credit Guarantee Fund and we will present them to the Financial Stability Board until the end of the week,” he noted.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Sept. 15 that envisages the establishment of OJSC Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, the Credit Guarantee Fund will provide guarantees for entrepreneurs’ manat loans taken from authorized banks.