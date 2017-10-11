Azerbaijan’s role in system of international relations growing: MP

2017-10-11 18:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s place, role and authority in the system of international relations are growing, and the country’s main goal in these relations is to ensure its territorial integrity, Azerbaijani MP Hikmat Babaoglu told Trend Oct. 11.

He was commenting on President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at a Cabinet meeting dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future.

Babaoglu noted that Azerbaijan is building relations with friendly states and partner countries, the number of which is constantly growing.

“The regional and global projects implemented in the country not only turn individual states into economic partners of Azerbaijan, but also make it a reliable political partner,” the MP added. “After the April 2016 clashes, Azerbaijan forced Armenia to sit down at the negotiations table. There can be no doubt about Azerbaijan’s military and political superiority. Therefore, Armenia should be interested in negotiations. Otherwise, very bad consequences await Armenia. This is a new and serious message to the aggressor regime of Armenia, and this message must be understood properly.”

Babaoglu added that Azerbaijan will continue its foreign policy in this direction and new successful projects will be implemented in the country.