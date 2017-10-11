Presidents of Russia, Turkmenistan mull topical issues in Sochi

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Sochi, which hosts a meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State, the Russian president’s press service reported Oct. 11.

Topical issues of the two countries’ relations were discussed at the meeting. Putin noted that during his recent Ashgabat visit, important documents were signed, including the treaty on strategic partnership.

The Russian president also expressed gratitude for the support in development of the Russian language.

Berdimuhamedov, for his part, expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

“Of course, we attach great importance to this, and this international organization [CIS] is of great importance for us,” said the Turkmen leader.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in April 1992. Priority areas of cooperation are trade and economy. Russia holds a leading position among big foreign trade partners of Turkmenistan.