Asteroid to fly close to Earth

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Asteroid 2012 TC4 will safely fly past Earth on October 12.

The space body is about 30-100 feet (10-30 metres) in size.

Khidir Mikayilov, Doctor of Philosophy in Physics, told Trend that asteroid will approach the Earth at a distance of 43,000 kilometers, which is about 10 times less than the distance from the Earth to the Moon.

"The asteroid will fly about nine o'clock in the morning by local time," the scientist said.

The asteroid, named 2012 TC4, hasn't been seen for five years since it was first discovered in 2012.

There's no danger of an impact by the space rock.

Scientists will use the close flyby of 2012 TC4 as an opportunity to test out their planetary defense system, in preparation for a real asteroid threat.