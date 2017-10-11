14 wanted taxpayers arrested in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

In January-September, 13,433,200 manats were paid to Azerbaijan’s state budget in the investigation of 405 criminal cases, initiated in the Department for Preliminary Investigation of Tax Crimes under the Ministry of Taxes.

The criminal cases were initiated in connection with tax evasion and illegal business activity, said the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

Sixty-four criminal cases were dismissed due to full repayment of taxes during the preliminary investigation.

Preliminary investigation of 334 criminal cases was completed.

Fourteen persons wanted for tax crimes were transferred to the Department’s investigation office.