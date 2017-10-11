PACE is “inquisition” of West: expert

2017-10-11 20:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is an “inquisition” of the West, says German political analyst Alexander Rahr.

“It [PACE] will always think it has the right to interfere with the processes, with the internal policies of its member states as well, if it seems to them that human rights are violated there,” Rahr told Trend commenting on the reports adopted at PACE’s autumn session, which raise issues regarding Azerbaijan that do not correspond to reality.

However, the analyst believes the adoption of these documents will not affect PACE-Azerbaijan relations.

The reports titled “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan” and “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights?” were adopted at PACE’s autumn session today.