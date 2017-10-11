Monthly inflation in Azerbaijan hits 0.7%

2017-10-11 20:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 0.7 percent in September as compared to August, said the country’s State Statistics Committee.

During this period, prices for food products increased by 1.4 percent, prices for non-food goods increased by 0.4 percent, and the cost of paid services rose by 0.1 percent.

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services increased by 13.9 percent in Azerbaijan in January-September 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

Prices for food products increased by 17.9 percent, the non-food goods’ prices rose by 12.5 percent, and the cost of paid services went up by 9.6 percent during the period.