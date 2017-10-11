President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Felipe VI, King of Spain.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, it is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain," President Aliyev said.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best, robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity," said President Aliyev in the congratulatory letter.