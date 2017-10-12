Suicide bomber strikes cafe in western Iraq, killing 11

2017-10-12

Iraqi authorities say a suicide bomber has struck a cafe in the western city of Hit, killing 11 people, Associated Press reported.

The city’s security bureau says 15 other people were wounded in Wednesday’s blast, and that the victims are all civilians. It says emergency services and security forces are at the scene. The city is located in the sprawling Anbar province.

Iraqi security forces are battling Islamic State militants in the far western edge of the largely desert province. Hit is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) behind the front line.