Helsinki Commission announces briefing on Nagorno Karabakh

2017-10-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission, today announced the briefing on Nagorno Karabakh, Organization's website reported.

The briefing “Averting all-out war in Nagorno Karabakh: The role of the U.S. and OSCE” will be held on October 18.

The U.S. Helsinki Commission will host two former United States Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group process Ambassador Carey Cavanaugh and Ambassador James Warlick as well as a renowned independent expert on the conflict Magdalena Grono, International Crisis Group’s Europe & Central Asia Program Director.