OSCE consulting Turkmenistan in secure transport, trade infrastructure sphere

2017-10-12

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

OSCE-organized seminar on facilitating the development of secure national transport and trade infrastructures has taken place in Ashgabat, the OSCE said in a press release.

Representatives of ministries dealing with transport logistics, finance institutions, the State Customs and State Border Services, the Union of Entrepreneurs and Industrialists, and other state bodies participated in the seminar.

The OSCE Center in Ashgabat organized the two-day seminar to enhance the participants’ awareness about international instruments and mechanisms to facilitate trade and transport systems and discuss the implementation of national policies and mechanisms in the area.

International experts shared methodologies on the development of transport and trade facilitation roadmaps as well as business process analysis methods.

The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, represented by Zukhra Bektepova, economic officer, provided a presentation on the OSCE mandate in the field of trade facilitation, transport and border security.

“The OSCE recognizes that there is a vital role for secure transportation networks and sustainable transport development in enhancing regional economic co-operation and in strengthening stability in the OSCE area,” said Ambassador Natalya Drozd, head of the Center in Ashgabat.

“As Turkmenistan is undertaking consistent steps to promote transport connectivity and to become a regional logistic hub, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat stands ready to support the host government in these efforts and facilitate the exchange of best practices.”

The event also addressed multimodal transport and logistics systems as well as transport efficiency through energy intensity.

Efficient transport and border and customs mechanisms for landlocked developing countries were a special topic for discussion. Participants exchanged views on ways to strengthen good governance and public-private partnerships in landlocked developing countries.