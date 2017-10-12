Over 2/3 of TAP pipes welded in Greece, Albania

More than 2/3 of pipes have been welded as part of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece and Albania, TAP AG consortium said in a message on its Twitter page.

It accounts for 519 kilometers of TAP’s 765 kilometers long route in those two countries.

“Step by step, getting closer to bringing a new natural gas source to Europe,” said the consortium.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

