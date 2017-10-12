Uzbek president plans to visit Turkey

2017-10-12 09:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 12

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev plans to visit Turkey, Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The upcoming trip was discussed during the presentation of credentials of new Uzbek Ambassador to Turkey Alisher Aghzamhodjayev to the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president noted the symbolic nature of the upcoming visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which will give new impetus to the further development of the Uzbek-Turkish political dialogue, expansion of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, investment, financial, technical and other spheres.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Uzbekistan is an important partner of Turkey in Central Asia and in the world, and expressed readiness to foster bringing bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level in all areas of mutual interest.

The sides noted positive dynamics in the Uzbek-Turkish relations, which has been observed since the negotiations at the highest level in November 2016 in the city of Samarkand.

The subsequent meetings of the two presidents in Beijing, Astana and New York made it possible to start working together to implement the existing great opportunities for building mutually beneficial cooperation.