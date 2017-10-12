Turkmenistan aims to modernize economy - president

2017-10-12 09:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Effective work is being carried out in Turkmenistan to improve market relations, modernize the economy and create conditions for innovative development, said the appeal of the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to participants of the national exhibition of Turkmenistan’s economic achievements, which opened Oct. 12 in Ashgabat.

The event is timed to the 26th anniversary of independence of Turkmenistan.

The holding of the exhibition is intended to demonstrate the success achieved in all sectors of the Turkmen national economy.

“Huge economic potential and favorable location of Turkmenistan, inexhaustible wealth of the Turkmen land serve as guarantee of high achievements of our country, its sustainable development and prosperity,” the appeal noted.

Turkmenistan’s private sector of economy accounted for 62.3 percent of GDP in 2016.

Turkmenistan has embarked on a policy of gradual transition to market economy. A number of measures, including denomination of national currency and switching to the international accounting standards, have been implemented in the country.