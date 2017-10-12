Bakcell has been recognized as the “best in test” mobile network in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2017-10-12 09:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate the best overall network performance. Bakcell has been named as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking. P3 Communications testing methodology is based on measuring customer experience in wide range of services.

The Mobile Benchmark has been conducted on the whole territory of the country, including cities, towns and main roads for both voice and data services during August 2017. It was a 100% drive test, 55% of which was done in such cities as Baku, Ganja, Sheki, Shirvan, Quba, Mingechevir, Sumqait and etc., the rest in smaller cities like Khirdalan, Gabala, Khachmaz, Lankaran and etc., and on the roads between these cities and towns.

According to the results, Bakcell has the best score overall network experience in Azerbaijan and the best mobile Internet network “in test” in Baku and big cities.

“We are delighted that the Bakcell network has been announced “the best in test” by the international leader in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell is continuously investing in its network to offer the best mobile user experience to its customers. Our 3G and 4G networks are improved and expanded to regions. We are deploying new technologies for improvement of the network which in its turn ensures the superiority of Bakcell network. It is the 2nd year that Bakcell’s network is recognized as the best by independent international benchmarks and I believe that we will be able to continue this achievement during upcoming years, by offering the best mobile user experience to Bakcell customers”, says Nikolai Beckers, Bakcell CEO.

With more than 6500 base stations, the network of Bakcell covers more than 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and the Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a variety of products for modern mobile communications customers. Bakcell provides class leading mobile internet experience in the country under the Sür@ brand name.

As one of the largest national non-oil investors, Bakcell today continues making large investments in the economy of Azerbaijan through its investments in state-of-the-art telecommunication technology and its people who service our customers.

Bakcell’s network covers more than 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding occupied territories). Bakcell is a leader in innovation and it focuses on bringing the best of the mobile internet to Azerbaijanis through new partnerships and its Sür@ services.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its services, please call 055 000 05 55

P3 is a leading international consulting, engineering and testing services company with a rapidly growing team of more than 3,400 consultants and engineers working to develop and implement innovative solutions to today's complex technology challenges. In 2016, P3 posted a turnover of more than 340 million EUR. Offering a broad portfolio of services and proprietary tools to the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and energy industries, P3 adds tangible value that helps clients succeed at every stage, from innovation to implementation. In the telecommunications sector, P3 communications provides independent technical and management consulting services including network planning, end-to-end optimization, security, QoS and QoE testing, international benchmarking, device testing and acceptance services. P3's clients include network operators, equipment vendors, device manufacturers, public safety organizations and regulatory authorities around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.p3-group.com