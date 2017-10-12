SOCAR: Azerbaijan well-known worldwide as reliable energy supplier (UPDATE)

2017-10-12 11:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 10:48)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan is well-known worldwide as a reliable energy supplier, Rovnag Abdullayev, president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said.

Abdullayev made the remarks at the Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku Oct. 12.

He added that the country is a reliable energy supplier of both oil and gas.

"The projects implemented by SOCAR have become an integral part of the world economy," Abdullayev said.

He also spoke about Azerbaijan’s biggest projects in oil and gas production.

"We managed to achieve stable production at 9 billion cubic meters of gas per year at the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field,” he said. “The production will increase by 16 billion cubic meters of gas as part of the Stage 2 of the field development. All segments of the South Gas Corridor project are being implemented on schedule."

Story still developing